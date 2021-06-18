BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,123. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

