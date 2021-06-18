Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,333 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.46% of Watsco worth $147,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $277.08. 1,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,046. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

