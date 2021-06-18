Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $106,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.09. 56,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

