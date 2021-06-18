Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $26.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,500.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,374.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

