Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $250,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPM stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $149.07. 1,075,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

