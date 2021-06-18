Blair William & Co. IL Has $128.73 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $128,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,803. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.39 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.03.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

