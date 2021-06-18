Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $173,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

