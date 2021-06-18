Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $0.95

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $902,171.38 and $85,778.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00059849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00751075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,262,938 coins and its circulating supply is 947,335 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

