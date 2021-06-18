bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.