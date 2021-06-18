bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.
BLUE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
