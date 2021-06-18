Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

