BMO Capital Markets Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $93.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

