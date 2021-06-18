BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,107 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

