BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 13,551 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Berry were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $524.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

