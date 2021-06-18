BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.