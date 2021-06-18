BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,559 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,450,562 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SILK opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

