BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 384 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $269.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.73. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $270.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

