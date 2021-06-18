BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.