BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.
Shares of OTLY opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
