BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.65 on Monday. YETI has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

