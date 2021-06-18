BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DHF remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,769. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 242,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

