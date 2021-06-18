Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

LON BOY opened at GBX 859.50 ($11.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,295.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 889 ($11.61).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

