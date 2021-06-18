Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$0.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.02.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.