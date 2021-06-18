boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.