Bp Plc Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.