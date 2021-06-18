Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.