Bp Plc Sells 5,969 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

