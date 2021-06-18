Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 269,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

