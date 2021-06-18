Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.640-0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,071. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

