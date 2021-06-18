Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

