Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.02.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
