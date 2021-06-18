Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.43). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,731,786 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

