Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.87. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

