Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jun 18th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.87. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

