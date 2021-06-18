Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $97.16 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

