Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,602 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

TRP opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

