Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $828,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Genpact by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

