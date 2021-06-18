Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after buying an additional 568,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $30,368,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CNMD opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 354.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

