Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.