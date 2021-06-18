Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,993 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT opened at $12.21 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.