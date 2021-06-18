Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,320,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,278,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $263.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.96. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

