Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.