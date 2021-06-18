Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Broadcom worth $1,716,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.24. 70,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

