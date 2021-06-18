Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.07

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

