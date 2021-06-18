Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $28.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,089,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 9,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,013. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.