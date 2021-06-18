Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

AVAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 226,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.