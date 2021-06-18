Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.91. 2,179,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

