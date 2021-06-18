Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $5.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $69.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,132,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 813,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

