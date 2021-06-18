Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Million

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $5.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,744.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $69.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $80.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $235.11 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,132,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 813,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.