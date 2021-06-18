Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $185.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.75 million and the lowest is $184.47 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $742.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.