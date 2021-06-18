Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $185.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.75 million and the lowest is $184.47 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $742.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

