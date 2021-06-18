Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

