Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $142.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.13 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $570.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $984.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,808. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

