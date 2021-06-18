Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of RL opened at $117.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

