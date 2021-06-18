Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) PT at €139.86

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.86 ($164.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFX. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AFX traded up €1.35 ($1.59) on Tuesday, hitting €156.25 ($183.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of €146.19. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a fifty-two week high of €156.50 ($184.12). The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

