Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $14.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,975. The company has a market capitalization of $945.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.